Bay Area Regional Medical Center announces plan to close, file for bankruptcy

Nurses and staff at Bay Area Regional Medical Center said they were shocked by today's bankruptcy announcement. (KTRK)

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Employees of Bay Area Regional Medical Center say they are stunned after the company that operates the hospital announced it is filing for bankruptcy next week.

Nurses told Eyewitness News even their bosses didn't see the closure coming.

On Friday afternoon, we witnessed employees embracing outside the main entrance, leaning on each other after the startling news that the hospital is closing immediately.

Their $200 million building opened in 2014, but Bay Area Regional Medical Center, LLC told ABC13 they simply couldn't pay their bills anymore.

They say insurance companies weren't offering them enough in reimbursements, so they're filing for bankruptcy on Monday and moving patients to different hospitals.

"Some people laughed. Some people cried. People felt almost betrayed," said nursing assistant Ray McLaughling. "You rely on this job. Out of left field, you have two days notice."

Mary Richard is the family member of a Bay Area Regional patient who told us what she saw inside the hospital Friday.

"They're crying," Richard said. "You're told on Friday, you can't get a job on Friday or Saturday."

"We're all pretty upset," said a nurse named Patrick. "You can complain, but it won't matter."

It was payday at the hospital on Friday. We're told by staff they did receive today's check. But, was there any other option? What about selling the hospital to another medical group?

On Eyewitness News at 6, reporter Steve Campion pressed the company and got some answers.

