Atlantic Coffee Solutions set to close its doors in Houston's East End

Atlantic Coffee Solutions, the old Maxwell House Coffee plant is closing its doors (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For more than seven decades, the aroma of coffee has filled Houston's East End, but that will soon come to an end.

On Thursday, Atlantic Coffee Solutions announced its decision to close the plant and cease operations starting June 12.

The plant cited economic reasons for the closure.

"The company is working closely with customers to smooth transitions of their products to other providers," the company said in a statement. "Employees will be released over the next few months in a phased process as our customers transition."


The 1-million-square-foot plant was previously home to Maxwell House Coffee, which was owned by General Foods and later Kraft Foods. Maxwell House moved into the building at 3900 Harrisburg in 1946.

Atlantic Coffee Solutions is one of the largest coffee manufacturing plants in the world.
