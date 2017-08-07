Amazon warehouse opens for business in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The start of classes is still around the corner for Houston students, but 800 workers at Amazon's newest fulfillment center had their 'first day of school' on Monday.
An orange carpet greeted the new team members at the facility in north Houston.
If you're looking for a job, Amazon plans on hiring more than 1,500 additional full-time associates before the start of the holiday shopping season.
The retail giant will create 1,000 more jobs when it opens a second warehouse on an 87-acre site near Woods Road and U.S. Highway 90. That facility will house fulfillment operations for larger items like musical instruments, sports gear and electronics.
