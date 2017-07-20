Academy Sports + Outdoors cuts 100 jobs at Katy HQ

Academy Sports + Outdoors has laid off approximately 100 staffers at its Katy corporate headquarters.In a statement, the sports retailer said the layoffs were part of a "strategic reorganization" and added that it would provide "transition packages" to staffers impacted by the layoffs."Today's changes, while difficult, will create a more nimble and collaborative organization that will better serve our stores and the changing needs of our customers," Academy president and CEO J.K. Symancyk said of the cuts.The company employs approximately 23,000 people in more than 230 stores in 16 states in the central and eastern United States.