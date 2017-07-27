COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER

ExxonMobil to move 1,600 total jobs to Houston by 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

ExxonMobil to begin moving jobs to Houston next year (KTRK)

Zac Ezzone, Community Impact Newspaper
HOUSTON, Texas --
ExxonMobil plans to move 1,600 jobs from its Fort Worth-based business line XTO Energy to its campus in Springwoods Village over the next three years, said XTO Energy spokesperson Suann Guthrie.

Guthrie said the relocation will occur in two phases-1,200 people will move to the Spring campus in summer 2018 and another 400 will transfer in 2020. About 9,000 people currently work at the North Houston campus, she said.

Guthrie said about 350 people will remain in Fort Worth at the company's central division after the move.

The relocation will allow XTO Energy to work more efficiently with ExxonMobil's other business lines housed at the campus, Guthrie said.

"This move allows us to better collaborate and share expertise with all of the other business lines that are already located on the campus," she said. "XTO already currently works with [ExxonMobil business line] Upstream Research Company on a variety of different projects and technological advances."

The move also provides more opportunities for employee career development, Guthrie said. Employees who choose to transfer to a different business line within ExxonMobil will have the ability to stay on the same campus.

ExxonMobil acquired XTO Energy in 2010, four years before the Springwoods Village campus opened. Guthrie said there were no plans to move XTO Energy from Fort Worth at the time of the acquisition and that the decision to relocate came after an internal study.

"It's one of those things where as a company we are always looking at opportunities and we are always reevaluating our business and what makes the most business sense," Guthrie said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
businesscommunity impact newspaperexxonmobilHouston
Load Comments
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Take 'hydroflight' over Lake Conroe
Tiny homes make a big impression
9 Cy-Fair eateries to visit for Houston Restaurant Weeks
City of Katy responds to claims of unsafe water
More community impact newspaper
BUSINESS
Vacuum cleaner box had rocks, can of chili and towels
Michael Kors buys Jimmy Choo for $1.35 billion
Company implanting over 50 employees with microchips
US fines American, Frontier and Delta over rule violations
More Business
Top Stories
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Construction milestones hit in toll lanes project
Caught on camera: Orca whale attacks fishing boat
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Man insists 'everything' bagel, not drugs, led to positive test
Creepy clown wanders town with machete taped to arm
Show More
Whata-surprise! Whataburger throws party for grandpa
Amazon goes on hiring spree, filling 50,000 positions
Man accused of raping 11-year-old insists she raped him
Get ready! Texans single-game tickets on sale today
Naked man causes scare near METRORail in north Houston
More News
Top Video
Whata-surprise! Whataburger throws party for grandpa
Researcher wants your earwax and dirty armpits
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Fort Bend Co. to host culture awareness class
More Video