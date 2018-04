EMBED >More News Videos Steps to check the safety history of charter bus companies

A passenger bus out of Houston headed to Monterrey, Mexico, has rolled over, killing at least one person.Authorities say 15 to 20 other passengers have been injured. They're being taken to area hospitals.Bus Pegasso rolled over on Highway Reynosa-Monterrey.The victims' identities have not been released. There's no word what caused the accident.