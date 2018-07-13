HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A bond amount has been set for the suspect in the disappearance of a Houston woman who has been missing for three weeks.
Bond was set at $15,000 for Alex Jerome Haggerty. The state wanted a higher bond amount of $100,000.
On Thursday, homicide detectives arrested Haggerty, an acquaintance of 37-year-old Brittany Burfield, on an unrelated charge for choking a woman.
Investigators searched his home on Drew Street in Third Ward and said they found some of Burfield's clothes and other personal items in the yard.
Texas EquuSearch volunteers used search dogs on Friday to sniff around a dilapidated, abandoned house on Drew Street.
The search was called off for the day just before 4 p.m.
Burfield was last seen on June 25.
Haggerty was questioned about her disappearance.
"I think he knows more than he's telling me. But maybe he'll get a conscience today and we'll sit down again and maybe we'll get a little bit more information," said Houston Police Det. Ken Fregia.
Burfield's relatives are determined to know what happened to her.
"The hardest part is us not knowing. The very, very hardest part is spending two and a half weeks not knowing what's going on with my daughter," said Tricia Valentine, Burfield's mother.
Burfield has a two-inch tattoo of a female Egyptian eye on the back of her neck.
She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black V-neck shirt. If you have any information about Brittany's disappearance, you're urged to call police.
