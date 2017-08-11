CHILD ABANDONED

Alleged father of newborn found abandoned in NW Harris Co. speaks in court

Deandre Skillern claimed in a Houston court that he is the father of a baby found abandoned in Harris County. The child's suspected mother is Sidney Woytasczyk, shown here.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're learning new details about a newborn baby found abandoned and covered with ants in a grassy area of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

There was bombshell testimony heard in a Houston courtroom, where a man claiming to be the father of the baby said he had no idea the mother was pregnant.

Deandre Skillern made his way out of the courtroom after claiming before the judge that he's the father.

We showed you the video taken by a neighbor, who discovered the baby yesterday. It shows the newborn, delivered about six hours before, laying naked and alone on the ground.

We're learning new details about a newborn baby found abandoned in northwest Harris County after an emergency custody hearing.



Deputies said the baby was left abandoned on a sidewalk in Spring, right outside the apartment.

Sources said Sidney Woytasczyk, seen with Skillern today, is the child's mother.

In court, graphic evidence was presented as investigators said the umbilical cord was ripped, not cut out, causing the baby to have a bacterial infection.

We also learned the baby was left outside, alone in the dirt for six hours before she was discovered.



Prosecutors said they have concerns.

"Because how the child was found, the child was found unprotected, exposed to, almost to the brink of possibly being deceased," Dan-Phi Nguyen said, with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Deandre has taken a DNA test. The results are not in.

He wants custody and so does the baby's maternal grandmother.

CPS has temporary custody of the child but could determine in the next weeks who the baby girl will live with.

The man said the baby was just born hours ago and covered in ants.

