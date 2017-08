We're following breaking news in northeast Harris County, where the body of a woman has been found in a lake.Investigators are on East Mount Houston, where calls about the body streamed into 911 around 1:30 p.m.Harris County deputies said the woman has been missing since yesterday, and was found today in a lake.Homicide investigators are at the scene.We do not know the victim's name, but were told she is a woman in her 60s.