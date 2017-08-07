Body found in search for missing teen on Brazos River

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --A body has been found during a search for a teen who went missing while swimming in the Brazos River in Richmond.
The identity of the victim was not immediately known.
Earlier this evening, Richmond police said two teens were swimming near George Park when one of them went under water.
The teen came back up about 50 yards away, but then went back under. The teen has not been seen since.
Officials called for helicopters and boats to try and locate the missing teen.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff