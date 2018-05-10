  • AMBER ALERT Child Abduction Emergency
    Full Story

Body found in retention pond where teen possibly attacked by alligator

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews search for teen who may have been taken underwater by an alligator (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
Deputies have found a body in the retention pond where a missing teen was possibly attacked by an alligator.

Crews had been searching for the teen boy who was seen flailing in a large retention pond in Florida. They believe he was possibly taken underwater by an alligator.

Police said witnesses heard the teen screaming in the pond, "It bit me! It bit me!"

Officials talked to people who live in the area who told them that they reported seeing a 6-foot alligator in the pond in the past.

"It was bound to happen sooner or later," resident Ruben Perez said.

Perez said he saw a gator two days ago.

"It would come out and he was swimming towards me and I was like, 'See you later. Time to go,'" Perez said

Jeff Williamson with Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies have also knocked on doors in the area asking if anyone they knew was missing.

They have also checked with their office for any missing persons.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said it is not yet clear if an alligator was involved in the boy's disappearance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alligatormissing teenageru.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing since Tuesday
Warehouse full of pallets burns in NW Harris County
Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving welcome
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
$40M lawsuit filed in drunk driving crash that killed mom, baby
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Travis dodges Samica's high heel in funny TV moment
Save money with this Amazon Prime perk
Man shot 5 times by friendly fire speaks out
Millenials are missing out on a lot of money
Family taking on father's unsolved 'hit and run' death investigation
More News