Body found floating in the Houston Ship Channel

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Homicide investigators are searching for clues after a body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel.

Police are on 75th Street at Navigation in east Houston, where the body was found in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a tugboat crew found the body just before 9 a.m.

We do not know who the victim is or how long he or she may have been in the water.

There are several witnesses being interviewed, but so far, very few details as to why the person was in the water.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

