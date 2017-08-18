Authorities in Galveston County found human remains on Friday night near a missing woman's last known whereabouts, the sheriff's office confirms.Jessica McDonald, 30, was last seen with a friend at her sister's house in the Bayou Vista area of Galveston County on Tuesday.She and the friend left the house Tuesday night, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. The friend was found the next day inside her own car on Lakeside Drive, which is down the street from the sister's house. The friend was disoriented and was taken to the hospital.The unidentified female body, which authorities say had no obvious signs of trauma, was found not far from where McDonald's friend was located.The medical examiner will ultimately be tasked with identifying the remains.Anyone with information about McDonald's whereabouts is asked to call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.