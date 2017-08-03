Baytown ambulance flips over in collision with vehicle

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Skyeye 13 live over the scene of a severe crash involving an ambulance.

LIVE 2:
CLICK/TAP TO WATCH LIVE VIDEO


A Baytown Medic unit collided with another vehicle at N. Main at Defee just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The ambulance ended up on its side.

Two EMS trainees riding in the back of the ambulance were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. There conditions and injuries are not known.

The four people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Both paramedics riding in the front of the ambulance were not hurt.

It's not clear what caused the collision.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
ambulancebaytowncollisioncar crashrollover crashBaytown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Woman accused of killing common-law husband in court
Man shot in the eye during chaos outside downtown club
WATCH: TV anchors jolted by quake mid-newscast
NAACP travel warning issued throughout Missouri
Workers trapped on Alaska fishing boat now home
Police looking for missing man last seen in N. Houston
Pickup hits and injures 17-year-old on Hwy 6 in Alvin
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
Show More
Deputies: Car traveling 140 mph before crash along N Fwy
JOBS: Hiring fair today with Houston employers
Customers caught on camera trashing Chick-fil-A
3 killed when wrong-way driver hits SUV head on
Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
More News
Photos
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
Resort-style VillaSport club opens in Cypress
Koozie shop in Channelview erupts in massive fire
More Photos