Baytown ambulance flips over in collision with vehicle

Skyeye 13 live over the scene of a severe crash involving an ambulance.LIVE 2:A Baytown Medic unit collided with another vehicle at N. Main at Defee just after 9 a.m. Thursday.The ambulance ended up on its side.Two EMS trainees riding in the back of the ambulance were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. There conditions and injuries are not known.The four people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance.Both paramedics riding in the front of the ambulance were not hurt.It's not clear what caused the collision.