Police rescue baby from hot car after grandmother accidentally locks her inside

A grandmother accidentally locked her keys and a toddler in a hot car. (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
It was a close call for a grandmother in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police say her 1-year-old granddaughter had to be rescued after her grandmother accidentally locked her keys and the toddler inside a hot car.

New police body cam video shows an officer smashing the driver's side window to unlock the door.

The frantic grandmother told police Thursday that she had put the toddler in the car before loading the groceries in the car.

That's when she closed the door before realizing all the doors were locked, and her keys were inside the car.

Another shopper called 911 and police arrived in less than three minutes.

Officers were able to get the child out.

The child is doing okay.
