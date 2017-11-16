WORLD RECORD

New Buc-ee's car wash about to be a world record holder

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a ride inside the world's longest car wash at Buc-ee's in Katy and get your vehicle cleaned for free Thursday, Nov. 16. (KTRK)

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
For Texans, nothing beats Buc-ee's. And we all know everything is bigger in Texas. Today, it will be made official at the car wash with the new Buc-ee's in Katy.

The Guinness Book of World Records will officially name the new car wash the longest in the world.

It's 85 yards long and has every possible tool to get your vehicle sparkling again.

An over-the-top amount of brushes and jets scrub and dry your car like never before.
EMBED More News Videos

Foti Kallergis goes through Buc-ee's car wash



If you need to vacuum out the inside, there are 32 stations so you likely won't experience a wait.
A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. today to officially name the car wash the record holder.

And in celebration of this honor, the Buc'ees on I-10 in Katy will be giving away free car washes to everyone today.

RELATED: 10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend
EMBED More News Videos

Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
automotiveworld recordcarbusinessKaty
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORLD RECORD
Child breaks world record for largest slime
Astros part of record-breaking World Series
This record-breaking Game Boy really plays
Nailed it! Houston woman's fingernails set record
More world record
AUTOMOTIVE
Local garage stores cars from Houston's wealthiest
BUYER BEWARE: How to avoid buying a flooded vehicle
Can you pass a written driving test?
New drivers license test to combat distracted driving
More Automotive
Top Stories
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Patchy dense fog for morning commuters
Christ painting by da Vinci sells for record $450M
Blind man saved from walking in front of train
NOW ON AMAZON PRIME: Whole Foods discounts
F-TRUMP: Couple at odds with sheriff over anti-Trump sticker
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
Show More
Here are quick facts on Astros slugger Jose Altuve
Thieves find new ways of hiding gas pump skimmers
Uptown Houston Holiday Lighting on hold for 2 years
One dead after being shot in head in SE Houston
Thousands of Houston-area homes flood over and over
More News
Top Video
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
NOW ON AMAZON PRIME: Whole Foods discounts
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Bizarre police chases in the Houston area
More Video