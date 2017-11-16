EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2656360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Foti Kallergis goes through Buc-ee's car wash

For Texans, nothing beats Buc-ee's. And we all know everything is bigger in Texas. Today, it will be made official at the car wash with the new Buc-ee's in Katy.The Guinness Book of World Records will officially name the new car wash the longest in the world.It's 85 yards long and has every possible tool to get your vehicle sparkling again.An over-the-top amount of brushes and jets scrub and dry your car like never before.If you need to vacuum out the inside, there are 32 stations so you likely won't experience a wait.A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. today to officially name the car wash the record holder.And in celebration of this honor, the Buc'ees on I-10 in Katy will be giving away free car washes to everyone today.