We are getting a peek inside the garage that houses some of the most unique, modern exotics and old classic cars in Houston.The people who own the cars are doctors, lawyers and oil and gas executives. They don't want you to know who they are.Ara Malkhassian, who used to work for Kodak and Compaq, opened Alara Garage in The Heights about eight years ago. The garage is 70,000-square feet, serves as a place to store your prized possession and have it taken care of 24/7."We have service. We have detailing. We have a dealership all collocated under one roof," Malkhassian said.The price tags on these cars range from a couple thousand dollars to a couple million dollars. It has become a one-stop shop for people who are passionate about cars in Houston.Each car is started regularly, wiped down and maintained."You're like a car nanny?" ABC13's Natasha Barrett asked."In a way, yeah. We're here to preserve and manage the cars for them. So that when they are ready to enjoy them, it's ready for them," he said.Owners spend $350 a month for the service. The place is also under round the clock security to secure what only many of us dream about and only some can obtain."We have three customers who have well over 20 cars with us and couple others who have 10 or more cars with us," Malkhassian added.