AUTOMOTIVE

From exotic to classic, take a look where Houston's wealthiest store their vehicles

EMBED </>More Videos

Local garage stores cars from Houston's wealthiest. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are getting a peek inside the garage that houses some of the most unique, modern exotics and old classic cars in Houston.

The people who own the cars are doctors, lawyers and oil and gas executives. They don't want you to know who they are.

Ara Malkhassian, who used to work for Kodak and Compaq, opened Alara Garage in The Heights about eight years ago. The garage is 70,000-square feet, serves as a place to store your prized possession and have it taken care of 24/7.

"We have service. We have detailing. We have a dealership all collocated under one roof," Malkhassian said.

The price tags on these cars range from a couple thousand dollars to a couple million dollars. It has become a one-stop shop for people who are passionate about cars in Houston.

Each car is started regularly, wiped down and maintained.

"You're like a car nanny?" ABC13's Natasha Barrett asked.

"In a way, yeah. We're here to preserve and manage the cars for them. So that when they are ready to enjoy them, it's ready for them," he said.

Owners spend $350 a month for the service. The place is also under round the clock security to secure what only many of us dream about and only some can obtain.

"We have three customers who have well over 20 cars with us and couple others who have 10 or more cars with us," Malkhassian added.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
automotivecarsmillionaireHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
BUYER BEWARE: How to avoid buying a flooded vehicle
Can you pass a written driving test?
New drivers license test to combat distracted driving
The 10 basic car repair skills you should know
More Automotive
Top Stories
Sterling HS student arrested for bringing loaded gun at school
Vandals burn portraits of fallen heroes with cigarettes
Fort Bend Co. sheriff responds to 'offensive' Trump sign
Flood insurance rates could be on the rise
FBI: New Orleans fugitive may be hiding in Houston
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
Body of CA gunman's wife found hidden under floor
Social media buzzing after Trump stops speech for water
Show More
Newfound joy: 25 families expand with adoption event
Elderly woman found safe after wandering away from rehab
Dangerous escaped psych patient back in custody
More than 90 groups get $29M in Harvey relief funds
Texas State University student death under investigation
More News
Top Video
Flood insurance rates could be on the rise
Fort Bend Co. sheriff responds to 'offensive' Trump sign
Social media buzzing after Trump stops speech for water
Newfound joy: 25 families expand with adoption event
More Video