Can you pass a written driving test?

Can you pass this standard driving test (KTRK)

According to DMV.com, seven out of 10 new drivers fail the written driving test on the first try.

Did you know younger drivers will have to pass an added exam? It's one that can prevent potentially dangerous situations on the road. Katherine Whaley breaks down the new test on Eyewitness News at 5 a.m.

While that's staggering, one might understand the difficulty that lies within the test. After all, you have questions asking for the exact distance you must park from the curb, for example.

You also have questions asking about stopping distance. And do you really know how to pass through a roundabout?

Check out the video above for questions from a standard Texas driving test, and then head to this website to put your street smarts to test.

Remember, 70 percent of correct answers means a passing grade.

