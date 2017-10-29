HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is now the owner of the only Bugatti dealership in the city of Houston.
Fertitta announced on social media that the dealership will be showcased in his Post Oak Hotel that opens in 2018.
.@Bugatti!! I now have the only dealership in #houston. It will be showcased in my my Post Oak Hotel - opening early 2018. #Bugatti pic.twitter.com/zMaqHGXYrD— Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) October 29, 2017
The new Rockets owner, who closed on his purchase of the team earlier this month, said that was a dream come true.
"I could not be happier. To own the Rockets in my hometown of Houston is a dream come true," he said in a release. "I promise to continue to make this city proud of the Rockets and to do what we can to bring home a championship."
Fertitta purchased the team for the record price of $2.2 billion after Leslie Alexander agreed to sell the team.
Forbes Magazine valued the Rockets franchise this past February at $1.65 billion -- good for eighth in the NBA -- with revenues of $244 million.
The owner of Landry's, Inc. and chairman of the Board of Regents of the University of Houston, Forbes calls Fertitta the "World's Richest Restaurateur." His net worth has been reported at about $2.8 billion.
Fertitta's company also owns Post Oak Motor Cars, which includes Bentley and Rolls Royce vehicles.
