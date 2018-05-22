The Burnet County Sheriff's Office is searching for three children.Taniya Chatman, age 9; Teanna Chatman, age 7; and Brock Chatman, age 8, are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.Police are looking for Tekecha Milena Quinonce, 29, in connection with their abduction.Quinonce is described as 5'2", 230 pounds with black hair and black eyes. Police say she is driving a black 2008 Pontiac G6 with a TX license plate DCR-0363.Quinonce was last heard from at 4 p.m. on Monday in Bertram, Texas.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Burnet County Sheriff's Office at 512-756-8080.