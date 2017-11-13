Amber Alert: 3-year-old abducted in San Antonio

San Antonio police said a 3-year-old boy has been abducted and is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.Police said the unknown suspects wanted in connection with Jose Gonzalez's abduction were last seen driving a 1998 green Ford Mustang with Texas license plate DD2P676, with a ripped black convertible top, front left damage, a right tail light out, the back glass falling out, and with a portable gas tank visible.Jose is described as a Hispanic boy weighing 32 pounds, and standing about 2 feet tall. He has brown hair and eyes, and was wearing a pink/red shirt with gray collars, cut off jean shorts, and blue and brown Sperry shoes.If you know where the boy or these suspects are, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.