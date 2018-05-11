AMBER ALERT: Laredo police searching for 16-year-old girl believed to be in danger

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) --
The Laredo Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who they believe is with a 19-year-old man.

According to police, Ashley Fernandez is with Arturo Medrano-Limas. Officials believe Fernandez is in grave or immediate danger.

He was last seen Friday around 3 p.m. in Laredo.

Fernandez is described as 4'11" tall, weighing 110 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was wearing brown glasses, an olive shirt, orange shorts and sandals.

Medrano-Limas is described as 5'6" tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2005 Ford Focus ZX4 with Texas license plate 38L0034.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Laredo PD at 956-795-2800.
