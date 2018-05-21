8th grader arrested for alleged threat at Friendswood Junior High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Student arrested for alleged threat at Friendswood JHS (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
An eighth grade student at Friendswood Junior High has been arrested after allegedly making a terroristic threat.

Friendswood police say another student tipped off a school resource officer after finding the threat on social media.

No one was injured. The student now faces felony charges.

The Friendswood Police Department said heightened security and safety measures have been put in place at all Friendswood schools through the end of the year.

The arrest comes on the heels of a school shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 others Friday at Santa Fe High School, located about 13 miles south of Friendswood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatgun violenceinvestigationarreststudentsschool safetyFriendswood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 school threats across Houston area in just one day
Houston mayor: "I value our children over our guns"
Bomb squad called to Jack in the Box in Santa Fe
Parents pick up students after gun found at League City Int.
Student arrested after threat made against La Marque High School
Student arrested after tip leads to discovery of gun at Hargrave High School
Crosby HS shooting threat allegedly found in restroom
Texans pause to remember Santa Fe victims
Show More
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
10 white crosses to honor victims of Santa Fe HS shooting
Here's how you can help the Santa Fe shooting victims
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
Eye on the Gulf later this week
More News