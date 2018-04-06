85-year-old man stops brother's robber by hitting him with wrench

EMBED </>More Videos

85-year-old man stops robber by hitting him with wrench (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) --
When a thief tried to rob an 80-year-old man, he didn't know his victim had a protective brother nearby.

That brother is 85 years old, but that didn't stop him from ambushing the robber and hitting him on the head with a wrench.

The incident was caught on surveillance video in an Indianapolis parking lot. A man wearing a gray hoodie followed the victim and pulled a gun on him.

"He said give me your money. This is a stickup. This is real life. 'Man I ain't got no money. I just got out of the hospital,'" the victim, who asked not to be identified, said.

The video shows the crook reaching into the man's pockets to steal his money when the victim's brother knocked the suspect down, causing him to drop the victim's $3 and run away with only the gun in his hand.

"He hit him on the head with that wrench. He went down. That wrench made him give up everything," the victim said.

Luckily, aside from the thief, no one was hurt during the botched robbery.

"I don't know what's wrong with these people. You know, there's no call for nothing like that," the victim said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted robberyattacku.s. & worldsurveillance videoIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen charged in killing of 8-year-old has history of arrests
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Wrong-way driver leads police on chase through 3 counties
US punishes Russian leaders with sanctions
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Brothers from another mother: Astros' Correa, Altuve share bond
FAMOUS FRONT ROW: Verlander, Houston celebs catch Rockets win
Show More
Conor McGregor turns himself in following backstage melee
How to protect your mobile phone from pop-up ads
Legal gambling? How poker rooms find a path to legality
Dunkin' Donuts giving away free cold brew coffee samples
Everybody likes free: What to do in Houston that won't cost you
More News