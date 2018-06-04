8-year-old dies after being pulled from Richmond pool

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
An 8-year-old boy died after he was rescued from a neighborhood pool Saturday night.

Authorities responded to a call of near drowning just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Frontera Court.

The boy was pulled out of the pool and transported to a hospital. CPR efforts were conducted, but the child did not survive.


According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the boy did not know how to swim.
