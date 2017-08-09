7 shot, 1 fatally, in mass shooting near Chicago PD headquarters

EMBED </>More Videos

Seven people were shot, one of them fatally, night in a mass shooting Tuesday night in Chicago?s Bronzeville neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO, Illinois --
Seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in a mass shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side two blocks from the city's police headquarters.

Five of the wounded were women.

Gunfire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood. Investigators said there was a large gathering of people outside at the time of the shooting.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk when a group of men walked up and fired shots from the corner, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said a 21-year-old woman shot in the left knee, a 28-year-old woman shot in the left leg and a 45-year-old woman shot in the right buttock were all taken to the hospital.

A 46-year-old woman shot in the right leg and a 27-year-old woman shot in the left leg were taken to different hospital. All are said to be in stable condition.

A seventh victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg and showed up at the hospital later. police said.

Andrew Holmes, an anti-violence activist in Chicago, said the suspects could have been captured on surveillance video.

"We are hoping that some of the surveillance cameras that are on some of these buildings, some of these poles, may have captured the license plates, the car that these individuals are in," Holmes said.

Police have no one in custody.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago violencegun violencechicago crimemass shootingIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police search for driver who hit motorcyclist on SW Fwy
Flood Watch continues for Galveston, Chambers counties
Tillerson on North Korea: No 'imminent threat'
Flooding concerns in Galveston after heavy rain
6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston
Woman gets death sentence after leaving cousin to die in plastic box
Memorial service for former Texas Gov. Mark White today
Jackpot: No Mega Millions winner and Powerball tonight
Show More
Neighbors gripped with fear after pet bobcat escapes
Bike bandit snatches money from NYC cab drivers
Houston umpire to ref Little League World Series
Couple killed in crash day after their wedding
Vehicle hits soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6
More News
Top Video
Copper poisoning at center of Moscow Mule mug ban
Tillerson on North Korea: No 'imminent threat'
Bike bandit snatches money from NYC cab drivers
Newlyweds want to meet couple who crashed wedding
More Video