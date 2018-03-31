6-year-old in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Friendswood

EMBED </>More Videos

6-year-old in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver, Christine Dobbyn has more. (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
A 6-year-old child riding a bicycle was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Saturday afternoon in Friendswood.

According to police, the child was struck around 11:55 a.m. by a vehicle on FM 2351 near Woodland Trail. Police said the driver, 61-year-old Kevin Guyton Caldwell, hit the child after the child lost control of his bicycle on the sidewalk and ended up in the roadway.

Police said Caldwell did not stop and made no effort to help the child.

He later contacted Friendswood police by phone and turned himself in.

The child was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.

Caldwell has been charged with an accident involving serious bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony. Bond was set at $100,000.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runchildren hit by carhit and run accidentFriendswood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused in daughter's pregnancy arrested in Porter
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Soldier killed in Syria identified as 36-year-old from Texas
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Man arrested after opening fire on Conroe officer on I-45
Show More
Man sought on suspicion of raping 13-year-old boy
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into patrol station
2 in custody after high-speed chase involving U-Haul truck
Lake Conroe reopens after being closed to boat traffic
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
More News
Top Video
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into patrol station
Astros' Keuchel gives up 7 hits in 5-1 loss to Rangers
More Video