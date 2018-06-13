Officials: 55 people, including children found in tractor-trailer in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating after undocumented immigrants were found in a truck Tuesday night in San Antonio. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Dozens of people, including some children, were discovered in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

KSAT-TV reports that authorities from several agencies were called to a North Side neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found 55 people suspected of entering the country illegally in and around a tractor-trailer.

Homeland Security Investigations spokeswoman Nina Pruneda confirmed that the agency is investigating.

RELATED: Texas traffic stop turns into human smuggling rescue operation


San Antonio Fire Department chief Charles Hood says all the people appeared to be in good health.

Hood said, "This truck was air-conditioned, thank God. This truck had water. So they were hydrated."

Hood says five individuals were treated for minor injuries. They were transported to a hospital.

Except for the five injured, all of the trailer's occupants were taken to a detention center after they were searched.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
immigrationsmugglingtexas newsSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News