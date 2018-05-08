4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about six miles south-southeast of Mt. San Gorgonio on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
CABAZON, Calif. --
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 6 miles south-southeast of Mt. San Gorgonio on Tuesday morning, awakening residents across the Inland Empire without causing any major damage.

The quake occurred at 4:49 a.m. at a depth of 8 miles, the U.S Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was located in Riverside County, 6.8 miles north of Cabazon and 20 miles northwest of Palm Springs.

The magnitude was initially measured at 4.6 before being revised downward.

Residents reported feeling the temblor in San Bernardino, Banning, Lake Elsinore and Colton -- as well as such far-flung areas as Woodland Hills and Laguna Niguel.

At least 27 aftershocks followed, the largest of which was a 3.2, the USGS said. The magnitude of the smaller quakes ranged from .5 to 2.2.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said she slept through the earthquake, which was reportedly felt by more than 7,000 people throughout the region.

"Historically, the area around Mt. San Gorgonio is the only part of southern San Andreas fault that produces smaller quakes," Jones said on Twitter. "But the main San Andreas is not clearly defined here. At the surface, it disappears, covered by the Banning thrust fault."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
USGSearthquakeu.s. & worldCabazonRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deputies recall saving man dangling from overpass
Driver crashes into home's garage in northwest Harris County
Texas family says washing machine exploded
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Teen allegedly recruited classmates to smuggle drugs
Major milestone: Facebook Live shooting victim celebrates birthday
Bicyclist's death near Rice draws lawsuit against trucking company
Show More
New rule: Everyone makes cheer squad, or no one does
Woman shoots intruder in her home, police say
Rockets in :60: Getting ready for Game 5
Nominate your teacher for a free pizza party at Grimaldi's
Truck splits in half after driver hits tree in Kingwood
More News