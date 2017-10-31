The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said four people are in custody, suspected in a home invasion.Detectives said the home invasion happened in the 11400 block of Bucks Bridge Lane around 2 p.m.A woman at the home reportedly heard three men breaking into the back door of her home. She told 911 dispatchers they were yelling as they tried to get into her home.Deputies said the woman hid inside her home as the men broke in.As deputies approached the home, they said the suspects fled from the home.K-9 units were used to search a nearby field for the suspects, who were arrested a short time later.School officials at Fort Bend ISD placed two campuses on lock out mode as officials searched for the suspects, including Drabek Elementary School and Kempner High School.The district said the doors were locked at those campuses but school instruction was continuing.No injuries were reported during the incident.