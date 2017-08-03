3 killed when wrong-way driver hits SUV head on

Three people are dead this morning after a wrong way driver struck their vehicle head on outside of Dallas.Troopers say the crash happened on northbound Interstate 45 near Corsicana at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.A Ford Explorer was traveling the wrong way when it slammed into the front of a Nissan Rogue. The crash caused a Toyota Avalon to rear-end the Nissan.All three people inside the Nissan died as a result of the wreck. Two people in the Ford and the Toyota driver were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.Authorities also say the wreck caused a separate two-vehicle crash when another SUV tried to avoid the crash. There were no injuries reported.