TEXAS NEWS

3 killed in I-45 wrong-way crash outside of Dallas

EMBED </>More Videos

3 killed when wrong-way driver hits SUV head on

CORSICANA, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people are dead this morning after a wrong way driver struck their vehicle head on outside of Dallas.

Troopers say the crash happened on northbound Interstate 45 near Corsicana at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A Ford Explorer was traveling the wrong way when it slammed into the front of a Nissan Rogue. The crash caused a Toyota Avalon to rear-end the Nissan.

All three people inside the Nissan died as a result of the wreck. Two people in the Ford and the Toyota driver were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say the wreck caused a separate two-vehicle crash when another SUV tried to avoid the crash. There were no injuries reported.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashwrong waytexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
Sheriff: Fort Bend Co. won't join ICE 287g program
Man claims pot smokers beat him on Dallas train
New Texas laws go in effect on Sept. 1
Cute calf born in Texas looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
More texas news
Top Stories
Man shot in the eye during chaos outside downtown club
Workers trapped on Alaska fishing boat now home
Police looking for missing man last seen in N. Houston
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
Deputies: Car traveling 140 mph before crash along N Fwy
JOBS: Hiring fair today with Houston employers
Customers caught on camera trashing Chick-fil-A
3 rescued from stuck ride at S. California fair
Show More
Rapper arrested after homeless man's stabbing
Man suing ex-GF over alleged case of online revenge
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Victim in love triangle killing called a 'ladies man'
Police: Husband in custody after taking family hostage
More News
Top Video
Customers caught on camera trashing Chick-fil-A
Workers trapped on Alaska fishing boat now home
Police looking for missing man last seen in N. Houston
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
More Video