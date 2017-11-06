3 injured in blast at vodka distillery in northeast Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Three employees hurt in explosion at BJ Hookers Distillery in northeast Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people were injured in an explosion at a vodka distillery in northeast Harris County Monday morning.

The blast was initially reported at BJ Hookers Distillery on Richey Road.

A propane tank was involved in the resulting fire, but it's not clear if the explosion initiated with the tank, or if it caught fire after the fact.

Hazmat crews are working to make the scene safe for investigators to enter.

Fire officials say three people were injured. One was taken to a hospital by Life Flight, and listed in serious condition. The other two victims were taken to hospitals by ground ambulances.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office will conduct an investigation.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
explosionalcoholhazmatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Youngest Texas church shooting victim was 18 months old
Water spraying across Katy Freeway
Record heat today, but a big cool down Wednesday
Anthony Weiner reports for prison for sexting conviction
Murder-for-hire suspect facing new charge for kidnapping
This is why your Gulf Freeway commute is slow today
One person killed in shooting in southeast Houston
Investigators offer $10,000 for info about 'Little Jacob'
Show More
LONG ROAD HOME: Miniseries comes to life at Fort Hood
Verlander and Upton share first wedding photo
'Milk drunk' boy falls asleep as ring bearer at wedding
Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooter
What we know about suspect in church shooting
More News
Top Video
Anthony Weiner reports for prison for sexting conviction
Verlander and Upton share first wedding photo
One person killed in shooting in southeast Houston
Youngest Texas church shooting victim was 18 months old
More Video