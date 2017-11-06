Three people were injured in an explosion at a vodka distillery in northeast Harris County Monday morning.The blast was initially reported at BJ Hookers Distillery on Richey Road.A propane tank was involved in the resulting fire, but it's not clear if the explosion initiated with the tank, or if it caught fire after the fact.Hazmat crews are working to make the scene safe for investigators to enter.Fire officials say three people were injured. One was taken to a hospital by Life Flight, and listed in serious condition. The other two victims were taken to hospitals by ground ambulances.The Harris County Fire Marshals Office will conduct an investigation.