Court date in June for 20-year-old charged in deadly drunk driving crash in Clear Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

The 20-year-old accused of driving drunk and killing a mom and baby is due back in court Tuesday. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 20-year-old accused of driving drunk and killing a mother and her baby in Clear Lake is expected to return to court in June.

Veronica Rivas was due in court Tuesday to be arraigned on two counts of intoxication manslaughter, but her court date was reset for June 26.

Plice say Rivas crashed into a vehicle off the Gulf Freeway on Feb. 28. The crash killed 36-year-old Shayla Joseph and her 3-month-old son Braylan Joseph.

EMBED More News Videos

Veronica Rivas is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the crash that killed Shayla and Braylan Joseph.



Prosecutors say Rivas' blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit the morning of the wreck.

According to court documents, Rivas and the 17-year-old passenger who was with her at the time were served alcohol at Crescent City Connection Sports and Oyster Bar before getting into the car.

Three more people have been charged for their alleged roles in the crash.

Devin Jackson, 24, is the son of the bar's owner. Jackson is charged with knowingly purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor.

John C. Medina, 23, was also charged with purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor.

That's a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail along with a $4,000 fine.

Medina was charged with aggravated perjury for lying to a grand jury, as well. That charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Amy L. Allen, 40, a bartender, is charged with acting with criminal negligence by allowing Rivas and her 17-year-old passenger to drink alcohol at Crescent City.


Allen is also accused of not checking their IDs.
That charge comes with a penalty of up to one year in jail.

EMBED More News Videos

The D.A.'s office announces charges against a bartender and others, related to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of a woman and her baby



This case marks the first prosecution for a new District Attorney's Office task force.

The group begins its work at crash scenes and then traces events backward to find the source of the alcohol.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestroad safetydrunk drivingdrunk driving deathalcoholClear LakeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Police give update after 2 Dallas officers shot
Dad says he turned in son after he confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
HISD trustees to decide fate of 10 underperforming schools
Indictment in alcohol death of frat pledge from Humble
Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy for sex act
Video released of violent home invasion in E. Harris Co.
Memorial Hermann seeks help identifying 71-year-old patient
2 arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car
Show More
Woman on bike fatally struck by dump truck in Museum District
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on freeway
Teen arrested after group robs Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Harris Co. constable's chief dies after sudden illness
Homeowners upset with loud noises coming from nearby drilling rig
More News