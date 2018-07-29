CHILD RESCUED

2-year-old boy saved by mother and sister after falling 10 feet into a septic tank

EMBED </>More Videos

2-year-old boy saved by mother and sister after falling 10 feet into a septic tank (KTRK)

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington --
A toddler in Washington state was saved by his quick-thinking mom and sister after he fell deep into a septic tank, KIRO-TV reports.

Two-year-old Thorin Hess almost drowned in several feet of raw sewage when his 12-year-old sister saw him fall through a loose lid into his grandparent's septic tank. Thorin was completely submerged in sewage.

In a panic, his mother grabbed this shovel, desperate to reach him.

"I couldn't find him so I just put the shovel back down in the water trying to find him again and the shovel grabbed a hold of his foot and so I pulled him up to the top," Thorin's mother, Marcia Hess, said.

"So I had to grab his foot, but then his shoe slipped off, of course. So he fell back down," his sister, Madi Hess, said.

"I could see him dying and so I just called out to God, just praying. I was like, 'Get me down there. Get me to my son,'" Marcia said.

Marcia started trying to squeeze her body through the narrow hole to find her son.

Marcia, who was bruised cut, bleeding and scraped, found Thorin, who was limp and not breathing -- and she raised him up to his sister.

Doctors were worried Thorin might have infections from breathing and swallowing sewage, but they say he's doing fine.

The family is getting a new lid for the septic access port as a safety precaution.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningchild rescuechild rescuedu.s. & worldWashington
CHILD RESCUED
Mom tosses kids out of burning building to save their lives
Police cadet saves 2 girls from drowning
Babysitter accused of locking boy in 120-degree car
Boy rescued from 10-foot manure pit
More child rescued
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News