2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon in a pond behind his grandparents home in Santa Fe, authorities said.

The boy was found in a pond behind the home in the 8400 block of Avenue L.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, there was a family gathering at the home on Easter Sunday. When the adults were getting ready to leave around 6 p.m., they noticed the 2-year-old was missing.

After a search, family members found the boy unresponsive in the pond.

Emergency officials performed CPR on the boy. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.
