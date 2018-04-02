2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents' home during family Easter party in Santa Fe

2-year-old drowns in pond behind grandparents home in Santa Fe. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon in a pond behind his grandparents' home in Santa Fe, authorities said.

The boy was found in a pond behind the home in the 8400 block of Avenue L.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, there was a family gathering at the home on Easter Sunday. When the adults were getting ready to leave around 6 p.m., they noticed the 2-year-old was missing.

After a search, family members found the boy unresponsive in the pond.

Emergency officials performed CPR on the boy. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.
