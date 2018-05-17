We are on the scene of a reported hog attack in the 22100 block of Sherrod Lane in Spring that resulted in two women being hospitalized. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QJkRLMGUS0 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 17, 2018

Two women were injured after a warthog attacked them at an exotic animal park in Spring.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the scene in the 22100 block of Sherrod Lane around 4:23 p.m. Thursday.It is believed that the owner was attacked by the warthog.The women were taken to a local hospital.No other details have been released.