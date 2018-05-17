2 people injured after being attacked by warthog at exotic animal park in Spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people injured after being attacked by warthog in Spring. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Two women were injured after a warthog attacked them at an exotic animal park in Spring.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the scene in the 22100 block of Sherrod Lane around 4:23 p.m. Thursday.

It is believed that the owner was attacked by the warthog.

The women were taken to a local hospital.

No other details have been released.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal attack
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dad arrested after blanket-covered baby left in hot car
4-year-old child killed by vehicle in Conroe parking lot
Two years later: Community remembers Josue Flores
Man accused in boy's attempted abduction from Alief park
Looking back at the deadly Waco biker gang shootout
Katy mom charged after leaving 8-month-old inside hot vehicle
Former Cy-Fair teacher accused of giving student drugs and STD
Man shot by deputy after threatening to kill mom, himself
Show More
Southwest offering $49 tickets to draw customers back
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Child and teacher killed, 43 hurt in NJ school bus crash
Gel manicures could increase cancer risk
Highest-rated restroom in the nation? That title belongs to Buc-ee's
More News