Two people are dead after crashing their car, causing power lines to fall across the vehicle and set it on fire early Thursday morning in northwest Harris County.This happened on Breen near Fairbanks N. Houston around 1:30 a.m.Deputies say the car hit a concrete culvert before flipping over and hitting a utility pole.A man was ejected from the car. He was dead when officials arrived.Authorities then had to put out the fire caused by the fallen power lines and turn off the electricity.That's when they discovered there was a second victim inside the car."After the fire was out, a second person was found in the vehicle, burned beyond recognition. Investigators can't tell the race, gender or age of that person," said Sgt. S. Wolverton with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The car is in such bad shape, it is hard to tell what kind of vehicle it was.Deputies say it was a Chevy passenger car, but it's unclear beyond that.No word on what caused the crash.