SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Two suspects are in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed at a Spring area park Friday morning.
Authorities tweeted that around 9:30 a.m. that they were looking for a suspect who hit the bicyclist, crashed their vehicle and fled into the woods.
A perimeter was set up around Pundt Park on 4129 Spring Creek.
Officials say the scene is under control, but it will be closed off while they investigate.
According to reports, the woman killed was in her 60s. Her name has not been released by authorities.
Authorities say the two suspects arrested were in their 40s and 50s.
