15-year-old shot in west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 15-year-old was shot in the chest while walking through a west Houston apartment complex with friends, according to investigators.
The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Lakeside Estates Drive.
According to Houston police, the teens were walking back from a basketball game at the gym when gunfire erupted, hitting the 15-year-old.
He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators recovered a gun and a backpack nearby, but they are still trying to identify a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting.
