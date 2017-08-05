15-year-old shot in west Houston apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old was shot in the upper body at a west Houston apartment complex. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old was shot in the chest while walking through a west Houston apartment complex with friends, according to investigators.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Lakeside Estates Drive.

According to Houston police, the teens were walking back from a basketball game at the gym when gunfire erupted, hitting the 15-year-old.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators recovered a gun and a backpack nearby, but they are still trying to identify a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
gun violencechild shotHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Minute Maid Park celebrates Jeff Bagwell
Scattered afternoon downpours this weekend
Felons on the run from justice north of Houston
Man accused of trying to meet Magnolia teen for sex
Newsweek blasts President Trump as "lazy boy"
What to expect at White Linen Night in the Heights
Show More
'Karate Kid' sequel to debut on YouTube next year
Texas doctor dies hiking in Grand Canyon
Mars rover sings 'Happy Birthday' to itself
The District at the heart of Houston Restaurant Weeks
Report: Suicide rate among teen girls at all-time high
More News
Top Video
These elephants LOVE getting sprayed by fire hoses!
Pres. Trump greets wedding guests at N.J. golf course
Felons on the run from justice north of Houston
NASA wants to beam your message into space
More Video