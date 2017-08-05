15-year-old shot in west Houston apartment complex

A 15-year-old was shot in the chest while walking through a west Houston apartment complex with friends, according to investigators.The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Lakeside Estates Drive.According to Houston police, the teens were walking back from a basketball game at the gym when gunfire erupted, hitting the 15-year-old.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Investigators recovered a gun and a backpack nearby, but they are still trying to identify a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting.