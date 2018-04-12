13-year-old suspect in fatal shooting no longer on the run, case will go to grand jury

A 13-year-old is no longer on the run after being suspected in the fatal shooting of a man in east Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 13-year-old wanted in the fatal shooting of a man last week in east Harris County talked to authorities Thursday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the teen was accompanied by an attorney when he gave a statement.

He has not been charged with a crime and the case will go to a grand jury, deputies said.

Authorities say the fatal shooting all started with a domestic disturbance around 7:30 p.m. Friday when a man and his girlfriend showed up at a home on Bayou Drive near Forest Trail Drive for parental visitation with a child.

That's when there was an argument and investigators say the 13-year-old pulled out a gun, shot the man and took off running into the woods.

Investigators identified the victim as 24-year-old David Jimenez.

The victim was placed in a truck by neighbors who tried to take him to the hospital.

The driver ended up pulling over to a Shell gas station near the East Freeway at Magnolia, where Jimenez was pronounced dead.

Over the weekend, deputies had looked for the boy in a wooded area near his home.
