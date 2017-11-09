Breaking: HPD arrests 11 burglary suspects at Sam's Club. They believe they're tied to other burglaries too @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/mDY3yM7FM6 — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) November 9, 2017

Several burglary suspects are now in custody after an ongoing investigation into a series of ATM burglaries across the Houston area.Lt. Larry Crawson, with the Houston Police Department, told Eyewitness News that 11 people were taken into custody and seven vehicles were seized at the Sam's Club on Richey Road near I-45.The suspects attempted to break into three Sam's Club and steal ATM machines.