1 deputy shot, 3 others injured after suspect opens fire at NE Harris County home

Deputy being taken by Life Flight from the scene

By and Foti Kallergis
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say one deputy was shot and three other deputies were injured during a shootout with a suspect in northeast Harris County overnight.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman has identified the deputy that was shot as Christopher Gaines, a 2-year deputy assigned to the East District Patrol Division in Humble.

Herman told ABC13 deputies responded to a disturbance around 2 a.m. at a home on Saratoga Woods Lane in the Eagle Springs subdivision.

Constable Herman describes what happened during the shooting that injured his deputies

2 deputies injured after shootout with suspect who had rifle



A man with a shotgun came out of the house and started shooting at deputies, who fired back. At least 3-4 deputies shot at him. The suspect was hit.

Gaines was shot in the lower half of his body multiple times. He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital Downtown, where he had surgery.

Deputy expected to have long road of recovery ahead

Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis is at Memorial Hermann Hospital where authorities say a wounded deputy is in a lot of pain after being shot.



Constable Herman gave an update at the hospital saying that Gaines is in a lot of pain.

He has several buckshots lodged in or near his bones, so doctors are trying to determine whether to remove the shots. Gaines will likely have a long road to recovery.

His family has been notified.


Officials say a second deputy was grazed in the head. He was also taken to Memorial Hermann. No word on the extent of his injuries.

We're told two other deputies were hurt running from the scene, however they are not seriously injured.

The names of the three other injured deputies have not been released.

Several constables are still outside the home where two deputies were shot.


The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

"The suspect ironically is in the same room right beside him. The suspect was shot, I believe the nurse said 22 entry and exit wounds. He is still alive," said Herman.

Suspect in deputy-involved shooting taken to hospital



The district attorney's office has been notified. The shooting is under investigation.

