UPDATE: police have 2 different scenes taped off at Spring Village Apts. where a woman was found shot & killed inside an apt., man injured. pic.twitter.com/F1iLoIHR8x — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) April 26, 2018

A woman was found dead Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.Houston police were called to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. at the Spring Village Apartments in the 11800 block of Chimney Rock Road.Police said they received a call around 10:05 a.m. about a disturbance.A man was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.The identity of the victim has not been released.