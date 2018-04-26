Woman found dead after shooting at SW Houston apartment complex

Woman found dead after shooting at SW Houston apartment complex. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman was found dead Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Houston police were called to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. at the Spring Village Apartments in the 11800 block of Chimney Rock Road.

Police said they received a call around 10:05 a.m. about a disturbance.



A man was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

The identity of the victim has not been released.
