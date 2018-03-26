1 Austin officer shot, 1 injured during deadly standoff

EMBED </>More Videos

2 Austin officers injured after deadly standoff (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Two Austin police officers are recovering after they were ambushed during a deadly standoff.

Police said the officers responded to a call for help before 11 p.m. Sunday at the 5500 block of Ponciana Dr.

While they were checking the area, one officer was shot and the other suffered injuries to his arm and knee.

Police said they shot and killed the suspect when he walked out with a woman. She was not hurt and is safe.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingtexas newsman killedshootingAustin County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 suspects still on the run after shooting baby, man in east Harris Co.
Shooting leaves 2 dead inside Cypress home
17-year-old charged with murder in death of innocent driver
Abbott explores close ties between Texas and Mumbai
7 years of traffic nightmares nearly over for 290 drivers
Alleged grocery store flasher caught by Harris Co. deputies
Truck drivers describe suspected drunk driving crash scenes
Porn star describes threat over alleged Trump encounter
Show More
Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette in New Orleans
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
Texans owner Bob McNair sounds off on national anthem
State agency allows parents to bring babies to work
10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally
More News
Top Video
3 suspects still on the run after shooting baby, man in east Harris Co.
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
Shooting leaves 2 dead inside Cypress home
Gunfire outside barber shop injures 9-month-old baby and man
More Video