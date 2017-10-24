HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A robbery suspect has died after being shot by a Houston Police Department officer at Bellaire near Chimney Rock.
Houston police initially spotted the robbery suspect and tried to approach him. The suspect was accused of having a knife.
Investigators say he tried to rob a McDonald's.
One Houston Police Department officer fired a gun during the incident. Two other officers on the scene fired tasers, including a Bellaire police officer.
The man was transported to Ben Taub hospital where he died.
