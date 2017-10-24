McDonald's robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officer in southwest Houston

The suspect was accused of having a knife when officers fired shots.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A robbery suspect has died after being shot by a Houston Police Department officer at Bellaire near Chimney Rock.


Houston police initially spotted the robbery suspect and tried to approach him. The suspect was accused of having a knife.

Investigators say he tried to rob a McDonald's.

One Houston Police Department officer fired a gun during the incident. Two other officers on the scene fired tasers, including a Bellaire police officer.

The man was transported to Ben Taub hospital where he died.
