Officer-involved shooting investigation at 5400 Bellaire Blvd. Robbery suspect struck. No officers hurt. Commanders, PIO en route. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 24, 2017

A robbery suspect has died after being shot by a Houston Police Department officer at Bellaire near Chimney Rock.Houston police initially spotted the robbery suspect and tried to approach him. The suspect was accused of having a knife.Investigators say he tried to rob a McDonald's.One Houston Police Department officer fired a gun during the incident. Two other officers on the scene fired tasers, including a Bellaire police officer.The man was transported to Ben Taub hospital where he died.