Learn about the Wounded Warriors Project

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

On September 15 we will highlight the Wounded Warrior Project. Every warrior has a next mission and the transition to civilian life is a journey. For every warrior, family member, and caregiver, that journey looks different. The Wounded Warrior Project is here for the first step, and each step that follows. Because they believe that every warrior should be able to look forward to a bright future. There's always another goal to achieve or another mission to discover and they are a partner in that mission.