Celebrate 50 Years of Magic at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort Starting October 1

On October 1, 1971, Walt Disney World® Resort officially opened to guests for the first time, the culmination of years spent imagining, planning and developing Walt Disney's magical dream. In the five decades since, the vacation destination continued to expand with new stories and characters and adventures to cherish for a lifetime. And now with a major milestone approaching, guests can share in The World's Most Magical Celebration beginning October 1, 2021, in honor of the resort's 50th anniversary.
This 18-month celebratory event will feature new experiences at the resort's four Theme Parks and beyond, where shimmering EARidescent décor will appear as if by magic. Shining at the center of it all will be Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom® Park, which will add to its royal makeover from 2020 with new gold bunting, sparkling golden embellishments and other new enhancements, including a 50th anniversary crest warmly welcoming guests to join the festivities.
"We are so excited for our clients to experience The World's Most Magical Celebration and all that it entails," said Cara Goldsbury, President and Founder of Glass Slipper Concierge, a Platinum Producer Authorized Disney Vacation Planner agency. "From Cinderella Castle embellished with shimmering magnificence, to the new nighttime shows Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT®, the opening of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, and the theme park icons transformed into Beacons of Magic, this is a not-to-be-missed time to visit Walt Disney World Resort."
A new nighttime spectacular, Disney Enchantment, will help kick off the 50th anniversary festivities when it debuts October 1 at Magic Kingdom Park. Created to launch with The World's Most Magical Celebration, this evening extravaganza will take guests on a journey filled with adventure, wonder, and empowerment. Inspiring everyone to believe in magic, Disney Enchantment will feature music, enhanced lighting, stunning fireworks and, for the first time, immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A®.
Joining Disney Enchantment on October 1 will be Harmonious at EPCOT, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park. This new show will bring the globe together at World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people worldwide. It's a grand, powerful tribute to the unifying power of story and song, embracing new technical magic that incorporates pyrotechnics, fountains, lighting and media in new ways. Harmonious will feature new interpretations of classic Disney songs, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world.
Also debuting October 1 in a newly expanded area of the park's France pavilion will be a delicious new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, offering both table- and quick-service options. The menu will feature sweet crepes, savory buckwheat galettes (naturally gluten friendly) and authentic French hard cider. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, La Crêperie de Paris, and the pavilion expansion are all part of the historic transformation of EPCOT currently underway, bringing a breadth of new experiences to the park as a celebration of curiosity, discovery and the magic of possibility.
Visit GlassSlipperConcierge.com when you are ready to begin planning your trip to The World's Most Magical Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort.
Experience The World's Most Magical Celebration. It's a place and time to celebrate the small stuff, the big stuff, and even the in-between stuff. Share the magical memories you helped create over the last 50 years. And kick off the next era where the best is yet to come.
It's the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary. And the only thing missing is you.
