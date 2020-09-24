2020 presidential election

Steps to becoming the US president

An in-depth look at choosing the next POTUS


For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.

Anyone who meets the basic requirements to be president can declare their candidacy. Once a candidate raises or spends more than $5,000 for their campaign, they must register with the Federal Election Commission. That includes naming a principal campaign committee to raise and spend campaign funds.

The basic requirements consist of being a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old and a permanent United States resident.

Presidential candidates campaign across the United States in an effort to win their political party's nomination in one of the two major American political parties in the U.S.: Democrats and Republicans. State elections either take the form of primaries or caucuses.

View the map above to see the rest of the steps to the presidency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electionelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Some Republicans dispute Trump, say they'd accept if he loses
GOP senators see political, principle gain in court fight
Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power
Cindy McCain speaks out after endorsing Biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Certain riot activities should be felonies, Gov. Abbott proposes
Civil rights activists call for changes on police board
Young mom beaten to death was pregnant, family says
Drying out after Beta, fall front arrives next week
ABC13's virtual job fair featuring gigs paying $25 an hour
George Floyd's childhood friends to join ABC13 town hall
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
Show More
Fauci clashes with Rand Paul over herd immunity
Mom alerted to massive fire next door by good Samaritan
Mayor Turner discusses testing wastewater for COVID-19 hotspots
Lotto Texas' $45.5M drawing is largest in 10 years
United first airline to launch COVID-19 testing for travelers
More TOP STORIES News