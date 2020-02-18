What's happening in Houston? Check it out!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7483506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Check This Out Saturday on ABC13

CHECK THIS OUT IS SPONSORED BY

Check This Out is an informative and entertaining program that showcases anything and everything Houstonians want to know. Check This Out blends excitement and energy, along with good ol' fashioned fun into a recipe specifically created to engage local viewers. In our November 7rth episode, host Kat Cosley will highlight Goodwill Houston to see the latest deals and steals for all your shopping needs. She will also have some great tips for your fitness and ideas for svaing money!